Ather Energy logs 12-fold increase October sales

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy on Monday said it has registered a 12-fold increase in sales in October riding on festive season demand.
The company, which sells electric scooters 450X and 450 Plus, sold over 3,500 units last month.
“The festive season has been very encouraging for us as Ather Energy recorded a 12-fold growth in sales in the month of October, when compared to last year," Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta said in a statement.
He further said, "We have seen demand rising at an unprecedented pace in the past couple of months and we are super-optimistic of this upward trend going forward. As we continue to expand across the country, consumers are quickly realising the benefits of owning electric 2-wheelers and are now confidently transitioning to EVs and we are thrilled with the response." The company said it has been expanding its retail footprint across key cities in India and is now present in 19 cities with 22 experience centres and plans to expand to 42 cities with 50 experience centers by March 2022.
It has also been setting up a public fast-charging infrastructure network - Ather Grid, for electric two-wheelers in India spread across over 22 cities and more than 220 locations. It will add 500 more locations by the end of FY22.
The rapid charging network is available to all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and it is free of charge until the end of December 2021, Ather Energy said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...