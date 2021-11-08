Ather Energy logs 12-fold increase October sales

Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy on Monday said it has registered a 12-fold increase in sales in October riding on festive season demand.

The company, which sells electric scooters 450X and 450 Plus, sold over 3,500 units last month.

“The festive season has been very encouraging for us as Ather Energy recorded a 12-fold growth in sales in the month of October, when compared to last year," Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta said in a statement.

He further said, "We have seen demand rising at an unprecedented pace in the past couple of months and we are super-optimistic of this upward trend going forward. As we continue to expand across the country, consumers are quickly realising the benefits of owning electric 2-wheelers and are now confidently transitioning to EVs and we are thrilled with the response." The company said it has been expanding its retail footprint across key cities in India and is now present in 19 cities with 22 experience centres and plans to expand to 42 cities with 50 experience centers by March 2022.

Fast-charging infrastructure

It has also been setting up a public fast-charging infrastructure network - Ather Grid, for electric two-wheelers in India spread across over 22 cities and more than 220 locations. It will add 500 more locations by the end of FY22.

The rapid charging network is available to all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and it is free of charge until the end of December 2021, Ather Energy said.