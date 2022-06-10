Ather Energy opens retail outlet in Mangaluru

The electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy, in association with BIA Ventures, has opened a retail outlet Mangaluru. This is the first retail outlet of the brand in Mangaluru and the seventh in Karnataka.

A statement said the expansion is aimed at catering to the increasing demand for the Ather 450 series in the State. It said that the store in Mangaluru will allow customers to purchase and test ride the Ather 450X and 450 Plus from a convenient location in the city.

Quoting Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, it said there has been a progressive movement toward electric mobility in Karnataka with a high rate of EV adoption, and encouraging acceptance of premium electric two-wheelers. “We will continue to expand our retail presence in the state and across India to facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs,” he said.

Quoting Nivedita, Managing Director of BIA Ventures, the statement said: “This is our third outlet in Karnataka and we are very delighted to be in the city of Mangalore. Ather Energy has redefined the two-wheeler riding experience in India by meticulously designing electric scooters that are super quick and intelligent.”