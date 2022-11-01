Electric scooter maker Ather Energy announced on Tuesday that it sold 8,213 units in October 2022 — a 122 per cent increase from 3,657 units last year.

It recorded sales in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, among other places. Ather said it delivered 250 units of Ather 450X in Bengaluru on Diwali.

“We had a great festive season and registered record sales over the past couple of months. This month we crossed 8,000 retail sales, with demand coming from across the country. Importantly, the growth came from newer cities, too, and we expect this momentum to grow stronger over the next few months,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

After addressing supply chain issues over the last few months, the company will focus on ensuring minimum waiting period for buyers, he said.

The company says it has installed 500 fast-charging grids across India this month, as part of efforts to fasttrack EV adoption. “oThis possibly makes us the biggest fast-charging network for two-wheelers in the country,” Phokela said.

Ather said it added eight experience centres — at Puducherry, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vellore, Ludhiana, and Madurai — in October,