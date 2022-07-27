Ather Energy starts retailing the new 450X Gen 3 scooter in Maharashtra

To enhance its performance and ride consistency, the Gen-3 of the 450 series comes with a host of new features. The 450X Gen 3 is now equipped with a bigger and more powerful 3.7 kwh battery giving a certified range of 146 km and a true range of 105 km. The all new Gen-3 of the flagship Ather 450X and 450 Plus will be retailed across all the experience centres in Pune.

Ather Energy has a 7X growth in sales in the State over the last 12 months. Ather Energy currently has 7 experience centres in Maharashtra — Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nasik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad. Ather Energy plans to expand its presence to 17 centres by March 2023 to cater to the growing demand of its e-scooters.

Expansion

Speaking about the expansion, Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Maharashtra being one of the largest 2W EV markets has always been important for Ather Energy and the state’s response to our scooters has been phenomenal. EV enthusiasts have always valued the quality engineering and trustworthiness provided by Ather. With the launch of the Gen-3, consumers can enjoy the proven performance of the Ather with a larger range”.

He added, “We are confident that the Ather 450X Gen-3 will allow us to capture a larger market share. To cater to growing consumer demand in the state and in other parts of the country, we are planning to expand to more cities, as we continue to see more customers shifting to electric scooters.”