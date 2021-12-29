Ather opens second retail outlet in Chennai

Electric scooter brand Ather Energy on Wednesday opened a second experience centre in Chennai.

Ather currently has two retail outlets in Chennai and one each in Tiruchi and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

“Chennai was the second market in which we opened an experience centre, and the city’s response has been encouraging since then. The number of test rides and bookings have surged significantly, driving us to open our second outlet in the South to better serve our potential consumers,” Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder, Ather Energy, said in a press communication.

Bajaj Auto to set up ₹300 crore electric vehicle plant in Akurdi

Ola starts e-scooter delivery in Bengaluru and Chennai

“We will continue to see a trend of consumers shifting from petrol to electric scooters across the country, and we expect to open more experience centres in Chennai and across other cities,” he added.

The company said the new experience centre in Guindy will sell the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus models. The ex-showroom price in Chennai, post the Fame II revision, is ₹1,46,296 for Ather 450X and ₹1,27,286 for Ather 450 Plus.

The company plans to have 50 experience centres across 42 cities by March 2022, and more than 150 experience centres by March 2023.

Ather Energy has 27 charging points in Chennai and plans to add 10-12 more soon.