Athulya, a Chennai-based senior care services provider, has raised ₹77 crore ($9.3 million) in funding from North Haven India Infrastructure Partners, a fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure. The funds will be used for its upcoming expansion plans.

Founded by Karthik Narayan, Srinivasan G, and J Krishna Kavya in 2016, Athulya offers assisted living, transition care and home healthcare to dependent seniors over the age of 60. The geriatric care firm will soon launch palliative care services.

Athulya currently manages over 400 assisted living beds across multiple facilities in Chennai and Bengaluru and has cumulatively served over 20,000 seniors till date.

In a press release, the company said it will expand its services across south India to reach over 2,500 beds and serve over 50,000 seniors in the next two years using the current funding.

Karthik Narayan, Founder & Managing Director, Athulya Senior Care, said that the investment will support Athulya’s expansion and help it establish new facilities in multiple cities.

Srinivasan G, Founder & CEO, Athulya Senior Care, said the investment will also help Athulya to focus on talent acquisition, infrastructure development and skill training, thereby creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 2,000 people across the country.

