The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to launch a nationwide tyre safety awareness initiative.

The campaign aims to educate motorists about proper tyre care and maintenance through free tyre health checks and direct engagement at Indian Oil retail outlets. The initiative will be spearheaded by the Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC) comprising technical experts from across the tyre industry, said a press release.

The tyre safety drive for motorists follows extensive training programmes conducted by ATMA at IOCL facilities across the country to educate fuel tanker drivers on tyre maintenance and safety.

“Tyre safety is of paramount importance, as tyres are the only contact point between the vehicle and the road. Poor tyre maintenance is a serious road hazard. We are pleased to join hands with Indian Oil in this crucial campaign. This collaboration between ATMA and IOCL is expected to create a significant impact, starting with the Delhi NCR region and extending nationwide,” said Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President - Sales & Service, Apollo Tyres and member of ATMA Managing Committee.

As part of the campaign, tyre health checks will be provided free of charge, and motorists will be briefed on key aspects of tyre safety, including maintaining the correct inflation pressure and identifying Tread Wear Indicators (TWI). TWI is present in all tyres for easily identifying tread depth and replacing worn out tyres within time so as to prevent accidents.