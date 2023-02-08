Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) has conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award upon K M Mammen, Chairman & Managing Director, MRF Ltd in recognition for his contribution to the Indian tyre industry.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd presented the ATMA Lifetime Achievement Award to Mammen at the ATMA Annual Conclave 2023 in New Delhi today.

“Over the years, our industry has evolved and now we have the capability to manufacture the best quality tyres and compete in the world market,” said Mammen