Atmanirbhar Bharat: BEL develops indigenous products used in strategic applications

Bengaluru-based public sector Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has, indigenously developed Linear Variable Differential Transducer-LVDT (a motion sensing and feedback control device) that finds application in aerospace, missiles, solar, aircraft engines, wind energy and naval systems, and works in adverse climatic conditions.

The development of this product is a huge step for India towards self-reliance and is an import substitute which can save the country’s foreign exchange of ₹100 crore over the next 2-3 years.

The company’s products were launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, through video conference as an Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Along with LVDT, 1kW Transmitter Aerial Switching Rack (ASR), indigenously developed for use in various strategic applications was also launched. The ASR is an import substitution for the HF Aerial switching Unit from USA and is likely to bring in FE savings of about ₹30 lakh per unit.

Gowtama MV, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, gave a presentation to the Defence Minister on the products, which have been indigenously developed by BEL.

LVDT has been developed primarily for supply to DRDO labs Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI).

While the 1kW Transmitter Aerial Switching Rack (ASR) has been designed completely in-house by BEL, to be supplied as part of the Advanced Composite Communication System (ACCS) onboard Indian Naval ships.

The configuration caters for switching four numbers of High Frequency (HF) Transmitters to four numbers of HF Antenna with Antenna Tuning Unit (ATU) in any combination. This enables users to switch any radio to any of the Antenna for redundancy. The system can be remotely controlled in the IP based Network.