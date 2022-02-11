Atumobile ramps up EV manufacturing capacity, commissions second unit in Hyderabad

Electric Vehicles (EV) maker Atumobile Pvt Ltd has set up its second factory here to expand its manufacturing capacity. With the opening of the second production unit, manufacturing capacity of Hyderabad based Atumobile has increased from 25,000 per annum to 3,50,000 units per annum. The new 20,000 sq ft unit will be used to manufacture Atum 1.0, a low-speed new generation electric bike, and subsequent models which are expected to be launched down the line, Vamsi Gaddam, Founder and Managing Director, Atumobile Pvt Ltd, told newspersons after formal inauguration of the facility here on Friday. Citing industry data, Gaddam said the electric two-wheeler market has grown by 135 per cent in 2021 and touched 2.30 lakh units. In view of the demand for high-speed variants in the market, Atumobile would be launching Atum 1.1 with a 50 km speed and Atum 2.0 with a 70 km speed in a few months’ time. The first factory of the company was set up at Patancheru here in 2020.

