Audi announces slew of charging options for electric vehicles

In the days leading to German automaker Audi's first all-electric e-tron launch, the company has announced a slew of charging options for its EV customers. All Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback customers who buy the SUV in 2021 will receive two chargers, an 11kW compact charger and an additional wall-box AC charger that can be set up at the customer’s preferred location. According to the press release, this is a first in the segment offering.
In addition, key Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger, in a phased manner. Furthermore, early-bird customers will also receive complimentary charging through 2021 at Audi dealerships equipped with charging facilities.
Audi dealerships will also offer to charge other brand electric cars at the owners’ cost. Meanwhile, Audi e-tron customers will find all the charging stations compatible with the ‘myAudiconnect’ app.
Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The charging process is central to the everyday usability of an EV. At Audi India, we want our customers to experience the very best with the Audi e-tron and today, we are happy to introduce an array of solutions and benefits that will help make this ownership experience joyful. We want to drive a generational shift towards EVs in India and these steps will go a long way in building the confidence of our customers and in turn, will accelerate India’s electric mobility story.”
