Audi expects double digit growth in 2022

After ending 2021 on a record high, Audi expects double-digit growth for 2022 as well. Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon told BusinessLine that the latest launch in the Q series, Audi Q7 as well as other launches slated for this year will drive up volumes.

Last year was a particularly good year for the German carmaker with an uptick in demand in the luxury car market as well as Audi’s bullish car launches driving up sales. “Last year we launched 9 new cars in the Indian market and the aim is to have many launches this year as well” Dhillon said.

While it is too early to ascertain whether Audi will emulate its growth in sales for last year, Dhillon is certain, that growth will be in double digits, especially with the launch of the Q series, which has a proven track record to drive up volumes.

“Since restarting sales of the Q series, with the launch of Audi Q5 in September. Their sales make up nearly 45 per cent of our portfolio sales,” said Dhillon. Audi launched its much anticipated 7 seater SUV today at an ex-showroom price of ₹80 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and Rs 88 lakhs for the technology variant.

Auto policy

Audi started manufacturing Q7 in their Aurangabad facility last month, and it is one of the 4 models being manufactured in India, due to high demand volume.

Regarding the impact of the 2022 Union Budget on the luxury car industry, Dhillon said, “while not much impact will be seen directly, a lot of auto policy around battery swapping being focused for 2-3 wheelers. We are always grateful for the policy stability that we need as car makers.” Dhillon also believes that the investment in infrastructure will drive up sales for car makers.

On the launch of Q7, Dhillon commented, ““There is no better way to start the year than launching a car that has been an absolute favourite in India. The Audi Q7 has been an icon of our Q-range for several years and we are confident that the latest model will be as successful with its new look and upgraded features. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others.”