German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday has announced a price increase of up to 1.7 per cent across its model range in India. The hike will be effective from January 01, 2023.

The carmaker stated that the price increase (Ex-showroom) is being made owing to rising input and operational costs.

Audi India’s line-up includes petrol-powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, and Audi RSQ8.

The electric vehicle portfolio under e-tron comprises the Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55, the Audi e-tron Sportback 55, and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

“The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs. The new price range for our models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of our brand, ensuring sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As a brand, we have always focused on human centricity and we continue to ensure that the impact of the price hike is as minimal as possible for our customers,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

Earlier, Dhillon had spoken to businessline and stated that there could be price hikes owing to constant changes in the geo-political scenarios, semiconductor constraints, inflation, and commodity prices across luxury vehicles.

The company has witnessed an uptick in the demand for its vehicles in India. “The luxury segment has been leading the overall automotive industry growth. For Audi, we grew by 101 per cent last year and for the first nine months, the growth was 29 per cent. The demand in the last quarter has also been good,” Dhillion had earlier said to businessline.