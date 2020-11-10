Companies

Audi India hikes prices across models by up to 2 per cent

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. - PAUL NORONHA   -  BusinessLine

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range owing to weakening of the rupee and rising input costs. The price hike is effective January 1.

"At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures, and we are forced to make amends to prices. Starting January 1, 2021, our model range will see a price revision of up to 2 per cent. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

More
‘Audi’s long-term strategy for India remains intact’
 

“Continuing our focus on Customer-centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible. We are offering several service-related packages that will ensure ease of ownership for our customers,” Dhillon added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 10, 2020
luxury cars
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.