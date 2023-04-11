Owing to rise in customs duty and input costs German luxury carmaker Audi will be increasing vehicle prices on its select models in India.

The company will be increasing the prices of the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback by 1.6 per cent from May 1.

“At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in customs duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates a price increase,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The company recently increased the prices of the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5 and Audi S5 by 2.4 per cent.

While speaking to businessline earlier Balbir Singh Dhillon had said they were evaluating vehicle price increases.

“There have been a couple of price increases that the whole industry had to take. In some products in the budget, we also had an increase in the duty, which has gone up from 66 per cent to 70 per cent so a four per cent increase also has an impact. We are working on it for now and we will evaluate how much we need to pass on,” Dhillon had said to businessline.