Audi India introduces online sales and service initiatives

Audi India announced the roll-out of a digital sales and after-sales offering on Monday. Digitisation will continue to be at the core of the company’s strategy, it said.

The incorporation of augmented reality, a 360 degree product visualizer and online bookings on the Audi India website eases buying experience by bring it to prospective customers’ fingertips, the company said in a statement.

“Digital customer-centric initiatives are a key focus area for Audi in India. Taking this digitalisation strategy a step forward, we are pleased to announce digital sales for our product portfolio and after-sales support for our existing and future customers. While our belief in a digital future is already profound, the advent of Covid-19 has only made it stronger as to how we interact with our customers going forward,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

With these initiatives, it is taking digital experiences to the living rooms of its customers, offering them the flexibility to purchase their preferred Audi of choice and even book their next service appointment online, he added.

Further, existing Audi customers can now book a service on the company’s website and can schedule a car pick-up and drop as per their convenience. Real-time service status updates and online payment options will be added over the course of time, the company said.

Digitalisation plays a major role in buying and engaging with a customer and it will continue to be at the core of its strategy, said Dhillon.