Audi India launches new Audi A6 at starting price of Rs 54.20 lakh

German luxury car-maker Audi India on Thursday launched the new Audi A6 at a starting price of Rs 54,20,000. This marks the company’s first launch after nearly a year as well as the entry of Audi India's first BS-6 compliant model.
This fully connected new Audi A6 45 TFSI is now available across Audi dealerships in India.
“With the launch of the new Audi A6, we are presenting the eighth generation of the successful full size sedan that brings numerous innovations to the segment. The new Audi A6 heralds the very best of luxury and technology, while also marking the entry of our first BS-VI compliant model in the country,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.
This new model is equipped with a 2.0L TFSI engine and generates 180kW (245 hp) and 370 Nm of torque propelling the car from 0-100kmph in 6.8 seconds.
Contrary to the previous A6, which was available in a single range-topping variant and had petrol and diesel engine options, the new A6 is available in two variants, Premium Plus and Technology.
The car is available only with a petrol engine.
With the new Audi A6, the company is offering the ‘myAudi Connect’ App complimentary as an inaugural offer until December 31, 2019. The ‘myAudi Connect’ App offers a host of features for the first time in India, he said. “Through these tech-driven, new age solutions we want our customers to experience what the Audi brand truly stands for - ‘Vorsprung durch Technik,” he added.
Audi India also introduced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) elements that give customers a look and feel of a car that can be configured before purchases.
The company has also improved its e-commerce platform as customers can now purchase genuine Audi merchandise directly online from the Audi Shop website.
