Audi India launches new Audi S5 Sportback at a starting price of ₹79.06 lakh

Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday launched the new Audi S5 Sportback in India at a starting price of ₹79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).
The four-door sports coupe is being brought to India via the CBU route. Powering the latest Audi S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo TFSI petrol engine delivering 354 hp and 500 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels, the company said.
“The Audi S5 Sportback is the second product launch this year and we are excited to launch this beauty in India. The Audi S5 Sportback stands out for its distinctive styling and engaging driving experience on one hand, and everyday usability and five-seat comfort on the other. Glamorous, powerful and practical, it is an enticing proposition for buyers who want it all. The introduction of the Audi S5 Sportback will further strengthen our performance cars portfolio in the country,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.
Customers can visit the official website (www.audi.in) and experience the Audi S5 Sportback in augmented reality. Through Augmented Reality and the 360-degree product visualizer, customers can view the inside and outside of the Audi S5 Sportback and can book it online or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. Potential customers and enthusiasts also get access to features including Augmented Reality, placement of test drive requests, product brochures, and service cost calculators amongst others on the latest version of the ‘myAudi Connect’ App, the company said.
