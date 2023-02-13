German luxury carmaker Audi launched its new Audi Q3 Sportback in India on Monday. The car will be available at ₹51.43,000 (ex-showroom).

The car is equipped with quattro all-wheel drive as standard and a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi Q3 Sportback generates 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque and can go from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

“The Audi Q3 Sportback is a car that sports elegant design and sporty performance. The Audi Q3 has been a segment leader and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 Sportback will replicate its popularity among customers. The reckoning success of the Audi Q3, which we launched last year, has given us the impetus to introduce the new Audi Q3 Sportback, and we are confident of its success in the country,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The new Audi Q3 Sportback will be available in five exterior colour options including turbo blue, glacier white, chronic grey, mythic black and navarra blue. Two interior colour options of okapi brown and pearl beige will be available.