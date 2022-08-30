Audi launches new Q3 in two variants in India

The German luxury car manufacturer Audi launched the new Audi Q3 in two variants in India on Tuesday.

Audi Q3 has been launched in premium plus and technology variants. The cars will be available in the Indian segment at ₹44,89,000 for premium plus and ₹50,39,000 for the technology variant.

The cars are equipped with quattro all-wheel drive as standard and have a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine. The new Audi Q3 comes with 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque, and goes from 0-100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds.

“Today, we enhanced our product line-up with the launch of the new Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 has been amongst our best-sellers in India and a segment leader, and we are confident that the new launch will replicate its success. With the Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The company has stated that the deliveries of the Audi Q3 will begin toward the end of the year.

Audi Q3 will be available in five colours including Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. The interior colour options that will be available for consumers will be Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

The Q3 will have a 5 year Extended Warranty and a 3-year, 50,000 km Comprehensive Service Value Package for the first 500 customers.