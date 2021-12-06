Audi launches new variant of A4 at ₹40 lakh

Luxury car maker Audi India on Monday has launched a new variant of the A4 sedan – the Audi A4 Premium to celebrate a successful 2021 -- priced at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Audi A4, in its fifth generation, boasts a new design and a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque. It is an addition to the existing line up – including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants, the company said in a statement.

“The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response – this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

The Audi A4 Premium with its multi-dimensional design is perfect for both everyday driving and a thrilling, fun drive. Built for comfort, safety, and practicality, the car is equipped with multiple state-of-the-art features that make it a combination of power, technology, and efficiency, he said.