Companies

Audi launches new variant of A4 at ₹40 lakh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 06, 2021

The Audi A4 boasts a new design and a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power

Luxury car maker Audi India on Monday has launched a new variant of the A4 sedan – the Audi A4 Premium to celebrate a successful 2021 -- priced at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Audi A4, in its fifth generation, boasts a new design and a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque. It is an addition to the existing line up – including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants, the company said in a statement.

“The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response – this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

The Audi A4 Premium with its multi-dimensional design is perfect for both everyday driving and a thrilling, fun drive. Built for comfort, safety, and practicality, the car is equipped with multiple state-of-the-art features that make it a combination of power, technology, and efficiency, he said.

Published on December 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

New launches
cars
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like