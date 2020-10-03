Audi opens bookings for upcoming SUV Q2

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
German luxury car maker Audi on Saturday opened bookings for its upcoming SUV Q2 in India which will be launched in the market in the second half this month.
The Audi Q2, which will be the company’s fifth product launch this year in India, can be booked with an amount of Rs 2 lakh online through the company’s website or at the nearest Audi India dealership, Audi India said in a statement.
The company said it is offering an introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that comes bundled with a 5-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years roadside assistance.
“The Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a luxury all-rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family,” Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.
The company will be targeting younger first-time luxury segment customers apart from its existing ones who are looking for a replacement or additional cars for the family.
For this model, Audi India is utilising the government’s provision of allowing a total of 2,500 cars to be imported and be sold here in India without the need for undergoing the process to meet local regulatory requirements as long as the model has certification from the EU or Japan. Thus, the model will come as a fully built unit (FBU) from Germany.
The Q2 SUV will come with a two-litre petrol engine with Audi’s patented ‘Quattro’ technology, which is a four-wheel drive system that delivers optimal power to each wheel as needed for superior handling and grip.
