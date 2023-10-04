German luxury carmaker Audi has registered an 88 per cent growth in the first nine months of the year with sales of 5,530 units.

The car manufacturer’s SUV range has grown by 187 per cent while the e-tron range has witnessed a 42 per cent growth in the same period.

“With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting this growth to continue on the back of sustained demand for our best-sellers including the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Q5, Audi Q7 and Audi Q8. Robust sales performance owing to strong demand, expansion in the luxury car segment, evolving demographics and favourable economic conditions are leading to growth,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The Audi-approved (the pre-owned car business) of the company witnessed a 63 per cent growth between January to September 2023. The company will expand its approved outlets from 25 to 27 by the end of 2023.

Audi India vehicle portfolio includes Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

