Audi India has introduced ‘Charge my Audi’ on its myAudiConnect application to make complimentary charging available to e-tron owners till August this year across its 750 charging points.

The ‘Charge My Audi’ facility will provide consumers access to Audi’s electric vehicle charging partners—. The application presently has five charging partners including Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging— that are powered by the Numocity Technologies eMSP roaming solution.

“We are committed to electric mobility and are continuously evaluating electric vehicles and developing the charging ecosystem. The luxury electric segment is witnessing good demand and initiatives like these for customers strengthen the overall practicality in terms of ownership experience,” said Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director of Volkswagen Group Sales India, a member of the compnay’s board.

Customers can initiate the charging process using the Connect App, while identification and billing processes will run simultaneously.

“We are continuously evaluating and introducing solutions for our customers that make the ownership experience hassle-free,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

Audi India currently sells the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e- tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. The Audi Q8 e-tron will be launched in India this year.

