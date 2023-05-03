German luxury car maker Audi started local production of the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback at its SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

With the commencement of production, the VW Group reiterated its commitment to ‘Make in India’ and continues to enhance its product offering to meet the ever-evolving needs of the discerning Indian luxury customer.

“The percentage will remain between 80 to 90 on the local assembling of cars based on the demand and availability of the product. As we move ahead towards electric mobility, there will be a transition phase for one to three years wherein the import percentage will go up but we will be making electric cars in India,” Balbir Singh, Head of Audi India had said to businessline earlier on the increasing local production of cars.

