Audi to instal tech solutions for dealers, customers

German luxury car maker Audi on Friday started deploying 'Intelligent Networking and Technology Solutions' across its dealerships in India. Starting with all the Metros, the company will deploy the technology across all its 39 dealerships in India in the near future.

The company's latest showroom in Gurugram will have all the technology to showcase to the customers.

Audi India also introduced a host of tech-driven solutions for its customers as well as dealer partners under its 'digitalisation' strategy.

For instance, connected car technology -- 'myAudi Connect' app, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in digital retail and Audi online shop for offering merchandise. The customers will now be able to purchase genuine Audi merchandise directly online from the Audi Shop in its website.

With the 'myAudi' app, the company will give complete information on the car on real-time basis, in addition to complementing customer's lifestyle with a host of features and offers, the company said.

"The new set up boasts of Audi's digital retail elements that transforms purchase into a seamless experience. The AR and VR technology enables complete visualisation and customisation right at customer's fingertips. With VR Studio, Audi cars can now be viewed realistically with accurate details," Rahil Ansari, Head of Audi India said here.

He said all the customers data are safe and will be stored within India. It has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to store the data locally in its servers.

The company also showcased its electric vehicle e-tron, to be launched later this year.