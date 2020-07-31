Audit of listed companies may be done digitally during Covid-19

It is likely that audit of listed companies may now be done digitally without physical verification of documents, experts told BusinessLine. This is till the Covid-19 situation normalises.

SEBI said on Friday that it had allowed digital authentication and certification of documents by chartered accounts for listed companies. Due to the Covid-19 situation accountants were finding it difficult to physically certify documents, SEBI said. Certified chartered accountants are responsible for auditing company books.

“SEBI has received a representation from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) stating that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and precautionary measures for its curtailment, Company Secretaries continue to face operational challenges in carrying out certification and authentication of documents in physical form,” a SEBI circular said.