Auditors express doubt on SpiceJet’s ability to remain a ‘going concern’

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
SpiceJet has reported a narrowing of its net loss in the December quarter to ₹57 crore, from a loss of ₹112.6 crore in the September quarter.
However, its auditors have cast a significant doubt on its ability to continue as a ‘going concern’. They have also flagged that it would have reported a wider loss in the December quarter had it not recognised other income and foreign exchange gains on account of compensation expected from Boeing for the grounding of 737 Max aircraft.
SpiceJet recognised ‘other income’ of ₹140.36 crore for the December quarter and related ‘foreign exchange loss on restatement’ of ₹10.61 crore.
Auditors Walker Chandiok & Co LLP noted in their report: “Had the company not recognised such other income (including its related forex restatement), the reported loss for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2020 would have been higher by ₹150.97 crore and ₹447.05 crore, respectively.”
The company's accumulated losses amounted to ₹3,960.25 crore, which have resulted in a complete erosion of its net worth. Also, its current liabilities have exceeded its current assets by ₹4,778.36 crore as on December 31, 2020.
“These conditions, together with uncertainties relating to the impact of the ongoing Covid-1 9 pandemic on the operations of the company...indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern,” said the report.
SpiceJet has been renegotiating payment terms to various parties. It also said that the group is currently in discussions with banks/financial institutions to raise additional funds. BusinessLine had reported that SpiceJet had written a letter to YES Bank, seeking a working capital of ₹500 crore along with a one-time debt restructuring under the RBI’s Covid-19 scheme.
“Based on the foregoing and their effect on business plans and cash flow projections, The management is of the view that the group will be able to achieve profitable operations and raise funds as necessary, in order to meet its liabilities as they fall due,” it said.
However, the auditors said: “Management is of the view that the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate. Our conclusion above is not modified in respect of this matter.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...