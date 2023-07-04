Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, a step-down subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, will invest ₹330 crore in a development and manufacturing facility in the Genome Valley here with a focus on niche areas such as therapeutic proteins, antibodies and viral vectors.

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Akhil Ravi, Chief Executive Officer, Aurigene Pharmaceuticals Services, met Minister for Industries and Commerce, KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday and briefed him on the facility and growth plans of Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services in Hyderabad.

Job creation

With the current investments, they anticipate creating approximately 200 direct job positions and another 60-70 indirect job opportunities in the next three years. Further, the company envisions a significant scaling-up of its investments in the future.

Aurigene would collaborate with the world’s leading biotech innovators to facilitate the development and introduction of innovative medicines into the market. By leveraging their expertise and resources, Aurigene aspires to contribute to the advancement of healthcare by bringing cutting-edge treatments to patients.

Aurigene also has plans to expand this facility by venturing into novel therapies, particularly cell and gene therapies.

“This investment is aligned perfectly with the Government’s vision to enhance “complex manufacturing at scale” wherein the objective is to make a giant leap towards advanced therapeutic modalities,’‘ Rama Rao said in a release.

Akhil Ravi said: “We are excited to expand our infrastructure in Genome Valley (Hyderabad) as part of our continuous endeavour towards providing world class services to biotech companies worldwide.’‘

