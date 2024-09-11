Aurionpro Solutions Limited has won a significant contract worth over ₹200 crore from the Panvel Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, India. Announced today, the five-year agreement designates Aurionpro as the Technology Partner for the Panvel Safe City initiative.

At 10:50 a.m. today, shares of Aurionpro Solutions Limited were trading at ₹1,890.25, down by ₹21.35 or 1.12 per cent on the NSE.

The project involves implementing advanced surveillance and smart city technologies across Panvel’s expanded 110 square kilometer jurisdiction. Key components include setting up data centers, a control command center, and video analytics capabilities. The system will incorporate AI-powered technologies such as facial recognition, IP-based public announcements, automatic number plate recognition, and an e-challan mechanism.

Aurionpro will complete the initial implementation phase within 12 months, followed by a long-term maintenance and support period. The project aims to enhance public safety, with a particular focus on improving security measures for women.

Sanjay Bali, President and Global Head of Tech Innovation Group at Aurionpro Solutions, highlighted this as one of their largest order wins in the sector, reinforcing the company’s position as a preferred partner for government technology implementations.