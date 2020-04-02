Aurobindo calls off acquisition deal with Sandoz; scrip down

Aurobindo Pharma has called of its proposed acquisition of the US dermatology business and three manufacturing units of Sandoz, a division of Swiss drug maker Novartis.

“This decision was taken as approval from the US Federal Trade Commission for the transaction was not obtained within within anticipated timelines,'' the Hyderabad - based Aurohindo informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Aurobindo had entered into an agreement with Sandoz in September 2018 to acquire these businesses for an upfront payment of $900 million and performance based payouts of $100 million.

Aurobindo's scrip fell 5.06 per cent after opening up of trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange and is trading at Rs.392.15 on Thursday.