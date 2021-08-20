Aurobindo Pharma, Cronus Pharma terminate acquisition deal

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Cronus Phama Specialities India Pvt Ltd have terminated the pact which was to provide Aurbindo a 51 per cent ownership in Cronus Phama.

On August 12, Hyderabad-based Aurobindo had announced the agreement to buy the majority stake in Cronus by subscribing to 95,059,963 equity shares of ₹10/- each, at a premium of ₹34.18 per equity share aggregating to ₹420 crore.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the termination of aforesaid agreements and the paries have mutually agreed and terminated the said agreements, " Aurobindo informed the BSE on Friday.