Aurobindo Pharma, Cronus Pharma terminate acquisition deal

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 20, 2021

The deal would have allowed Aurobindo own 51% stake in Cronus

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Cronus Phama Specialities India Pvt Ltd have terminated the pact which was to provide Aurbindo a 51 per cent ownership in Cronus Phama.

On August 12, Hyderabad-based Aurobindo had announced the agreement to buy the majority stake in Cronus by subscribing to 95,059,963 equity shares of ₹10/- each, at a premium of ₹34.18 per equity share aggregating to ₹420 crore.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the termination of aforesaid agreements and the paries have mutually agreed and terminated the said agreements, " Aurobindo informed the BSE on Friday.

