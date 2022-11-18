Aurobindo Pharma’s wholly-owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection.

The approved product, Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), AmBisome Liposome for Injection, of Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

The product is expected to be launched by Q4 FY23. The approved product has an estimated market size of around $145 million for the twelve months ending September 2022, according to IQVIA.

It is indicated in the treatment of fungal infections.

