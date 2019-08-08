Aurobindo Pharma Q1 net profit up 39.5 per cent at Rs 636 crore

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s consolidated net profit increased 39.5 per cent at Rs 636 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared with Rs 456 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The total revenue increased 28 per cent at Rs 5,444 crore, as against Rs 4,250 crore in the year-ago period.

“We have started the year with a healthy performance. Enhancing our quality management practices and adhering to the regulatory requirements continues to be our highest priority,’’ N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma, said in a release.

During the quarter, the Hyderabad-based company commissioned Eugia’s manufacturing facility and launched five oncology hormonal products in the US market. “Our differentiated product basket is progressing well and we are in the process of starting clinical trials for our first biosimilar in Q2FY20,’’ Govindarajan added.

US formulations revenue stood at Rs 2,688 crore (Rs 1,889.6 cr) registering a robust growth of 42.3 per cent year-on-year. Europe formulations’ revenue increased 16.1 per cent at Rs 1,392 crore. Growth markets posted a 22.2 increase in revenue at Rs 313.4 crore.

Aurobindo filed 12 ANDAs with USFDA, including three injectibles in the quarter under review. It received final approval for 9 ANDAs, including six injectibles.