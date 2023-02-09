Aurobindo Pharma’s consolidated net profit decreased 18.7 per cent to ₹491 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to ₹604 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue increased 6.7 per cent to ₹6,407 crore (₹6,002 crore).

“We witnessed an improved momentum backed by recovery across our business verticals and our endeavour is to continuously innovate and differentiate,’‘ K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma, said in a release.

“In-line with our commitment to innovate, we increased the investments in biosimilars. We aim to sustain the momentum with new launches, improved cost-efficiencies and adherence to the highest standards of compliance, supported by our strong execution,’‘ he added.

In the quarter under review, US revenue increased 9.3 per cent to ₹3,001 crore and accounted for 47 per cent of consolidated revenues. The company filed 11 ANDAs including two injectables with USFDA and received final approval for 15 ANDAs including four injectable products.

Europe revenue was flat on year-on-year basis while the same from the growth markets posted an increase of 26 per cent.

The company’s board approved an interim dividend at 300 per cent (₹3) per equity share of ₹1 for the year FY22-23, the release added.