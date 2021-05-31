Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net down 7.2%

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s net profit declined 7.2 per cent to ₹801 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31,compared to a net profit of ₹864 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company too declined 2.5 per cent to ₹6,001 crore (₹6,158 crore).
The revenues from US formulations business, Europe and growth markets declined 4.5 per cent, 6 per cent and 18.8 per cent respectively.
However, revenue from AntiRetroVirals (ARV) and Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs) increased 28.7 per cent and 51 per cent respectively.
“Net profit after JV share, minority interest is not comparable due to Natrol divestment. Adjusted net profit increased 3.4 percent quarter over quarter,”' the company said in a release on Monday.
“We made good progress on our pipeline efforts to focus more on differentiated and complex generic opportunities and reached important milestones in the journey during the year. We look forward to executing on our key growth pillars and drive profitable growth,” N Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma, said.
For the full year ended March 31, however, Aurobindo's net profit surged 87.5 per cent to ₹5,335 crore against ₹2,845 crore in the previous fiscal on a 7.3 per cent increase in total revenue at ₹24,774 crore.
