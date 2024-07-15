Aurobindo Pharma’s scrip gained 3.53 per cent on the BSE on Monday to end at ₹1,373.85 on the share buyback move.

The board of directors of the Hyderabad-based company will be meeting on July 18 to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, the company informed the BSE.

The company has reported a net profit of ₹909 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024, as against ₹506 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of 79.6 per cent. It registered a revenue of ₹7,580 crore in the quarter (₹6,473 crore), showing a growth of 17.1 per cent.

For FY24, it reported a net profit of ₹3,173 crore (₹1,927 crore) on a revenue of ₹29,002 crore (₹24,855 crore).