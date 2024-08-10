Aurobindo Pharma’s consolidated net profit increased 61 percent to ₹919 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to ₹571 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The revenue from operations for the Hyderabad-based company increased 10.5 percent at ₹7,567 crore as against ₹6,851 crore in the year-ago period.

“We are pleased with our continued strong performance this quarter, with significant top-line growth across all our business segments. Our profitability was sustained by improved gross margins and operational efficiencies, while ramping up our recently commercialised plants,’‘ K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Aurohindo Pharma said.

US revenue

The US revenue increased by 13.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,555 crore and accounted for 47 per cent of consolidated revenue. Aurobindo filed 8 ANDAs with USFDA during the quarter under review and received final approval for 10 ANDAs including one specialty product during the quarter.

As on June 30 2024, on a cumulative basis, the company has filed 838 ANDAs with USFDA and received 668 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals. The company has launched 10 products including one injectables during the quarter. The revenue from Europe increased by 7.9 percent to ₹1,982 crore and accounted for 26.2 per cent of consolidated revenue. Growth Markets formulations revenue increased by 49.2 per cent to ₹709 crore and accounted for 9.4 per cent of consolidated revenue.