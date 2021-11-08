Aurobindo Pharma’s Q2 net down 2.1% at ₹697 cr

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s consolidated profit declined 2.1 per cent at ₹697 crore in the second quarter ended September 30,2021 as against ₹711 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company too decreased 2.1 per cent at ₹5,942 crore compared to ₹6,069 crore in the year-ago period.
“Business performance across most of the segments was robust, aided by gradual pick-up in demand and gradual market share gains. However, profitability was impacted by cost pressure on some of the key raw materials as well as higher logistic costs,” N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma, said in a release on Monday.
“We are leveraging the opportunity to streamline our working capital to improve cash flows and will continue to see the benefits of the same over the next few quarters. We are pleased with the steady progress in our complex generic product development and look forward to executing the same to enhance our business growth and profitability," he added.
While revenue from formulations in the US and European markets increased by 6.9 per cent and 9.7 per cent respectively, revenue from growth markets declined by 13.5 pc along 71.2 per cent slide in revenue from AntiRetroVirals (ARVs). There was a fall in revenue from the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) segment too.
Research & Development (R&D) spend was at ₹399 crore amounting to 6.7 per cent of revenues. During the quarter the company received final approval for 7 ANDAs including two injectables, among others. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, the release said.
