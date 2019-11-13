Aurobindo Pharma’s Q2 net up 4.6% at ₹640 cr

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s net profit increased 4.6 per cent at ₹640 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to ₹611 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The total revenue of the Hyderabad based company increased 17.9 per cent at ₹5,600 crore against ₹4,751 crore.
“We had a quarter of healthy performance where we continued to grow in US and Europe, which are our focused geographies. Our R&D initiatives have been progressing well across the products basket and we have started clinical trials for our first biosimilar product in Q3FY20,’’ N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma said in a release.
The company was in the process of resolving all pending regulatory issues, he added.
Revenue from US formulations increased 27.3 per cent at ₹2,835.5 crore (₹2,227 crore). Europe formulations revenue stood at ₹1,401 cr, which is an increase of 21.2 per cent against last year. Growth Markets posted a growth of 3.8 per cent.
Research & Development (R&D) spend was at Rs 223 cr, amounting to 4 pc of revenues Basic and diluted EPS is Rs 10.92 per share.
Aurobindo’s board approved an Interim Dividend at 125 per cent for ₹1.25 per equity share of Re. 1/- each on the equity share capital of the company for the Financial Year 2019-20.
Aurobindo’s scrip gained 2.58 per cent after opening of trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...