Aurobindo Pharma’s Q3 net down 1 per cent at Rs 705 crore

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s consolidated net profit declined by one per cent at Rs 705 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to Rs 712 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company, however, increased 11.9 per cent at Rs 5895 crore (Rs 5270 crore).

This was driven by 22 per cent growth in revenue from US formulations followed by 14.2 pc increase revenue from Europe.

The board has approved a second interim dividend at 175 per cent (Rs 1.75 per equity share of Rs 1) for the financial year 19-20.

Commenting on the results, N Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma said, "We continue to perform well across all our key geographies. We remain focussed on strengthening our existing businesses and developing a differentiated and speciality driven product portfolio.’’

"The company was committed to resolve all pending regulatory issues," he added.

Aurobindo’s scrip gained 0.46 pc on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday to end at Rs 510.80.