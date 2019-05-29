Aurobindo Pharma’s Q4 net profit up 10.8% at ₹585-cr

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s net profit increased 10.8 per cent at ₹585 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019 as against ₹528 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.
The total revenue grew by 30.7 per cent at ₹5,292 crore (₹4,049 crore of year earlier period) mainly driven by growth in the US revenue, among others.
For the full fiscal, Aurobindo posted 2.4 per cent decrease in net profit at ₹2,365 crore (₹2,423 crore) even as total revenue went up 18.6 per cent at ₹19,563 crore (₹16,500 crore). The earnings per share (basic and diluted) was at 40.36.
N Govindarajan, Managing Director of the company said: “We ended the year with a strong quarter as formulations and API businesses witnessed a growth of 35 per cent and 15 per cent year-on-year respectively.”
Aurobindo acquired Apotex’s businesses in five European countries and branded oncology injectables from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, USA during the quarter.
“Our near-term priorities are to integrate the acquired businesses, improve the efficiencies and achieve synergies. Steady progress on our differentiated pipeline during the year coupled with the recent acquisitions will drive the future growth,” Govindarajan said.
The research and development expenses stood at ₹871 crore representing 4.5 per cent of the revenues. The drug-maker received final approval for 48 Abbreviated New Drug Applications besides tentative approvals for 6 ANDAs from the USFDA during the period under review.
The board of directors had also approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of its wholly owned subsidiaries viz., APL Healthcare Limited, APL Research Centre Limited, Aurozymes Limited, Curepro Parenterals Limited, Hyacinths Pharma Private Limited and Silicon Life Sciences Private Limited with Aurobindo Pharma.
Aurobindo Pharma’s scrip gained 2.07 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday and is trading at ₹690.10 shortly after opening up of trade.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor