Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has recalled 2,352 bottles of lipid-lowering Simvastatin tablets from the US market, according information available with the US Food and Drug Administration. According to the US Regulator, this was a ‘voluntary recall’. The drug was manufactured by the US arm of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo, Aurolife Pharma LLC, the USFDA said. The reason for has been mentioned as “labelling; incorrect or missing lot and/or exp date,” the US regulator said. The product was distributed nationwide by three major distributors who may have further distributed the product, the report said.
Aurobindo’s lipid-lowering drug recalled
September 08, 2019
September 08, 2019
September 08, 2019
