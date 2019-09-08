Companies

Aurobindo’s lipid-lowering drug recalled

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 08, 2019 Published on September 08, 2019

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has recalled 2,352 bottles of lipid-lowering Simvastatin tablets from the US market, according information available with the US Food and Drug Administration. According to the US Regulator, this was a ‘voluntary recall’. The drug was manufactured by the US arm of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo, Aurolife Pharma LLC, the USFDA said. The reason for has been mentioned as “labelling; incorrect or missing lot and/or exp date,” the US regulator said. The product was distributed nationwide by three major distributors who may have further distributed the product, the report said.

