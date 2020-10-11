Austin introduces ‘anti-virus’ plywood

Keeping in view the growing concern for anti-viral products, Austin Plywood has launched Anti Virus Plywood here.

In the backdrop of the recent cCoronavirus pandemic across the globe, this new variant of plywood by Austin Plywood has been designed to keep homes and living spaces safe. Made from particles those are anti-microbial, anti-fungal and anti-viral, this plywood can kill 99.99 per cent virus and can keep your home safe and healthy, the company stated.

Launching the product in the presence of actor Prakash Raj, its brand ambassador, Nishant Agarwal, Director of Austin Plywood, said, the company plans to expand the its plywood business by investing ₹80 crore.

Designed to ensure a sense of relief among its loyal customers during this time of greatest fear and pandemic, Austin Anti-Virus Plywood being preferred now for safety.

A leading plywood maker, Austin Plywood has plants in Kolkata and Guwahati and exports to more than 25 countries across the globe.