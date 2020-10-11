Austin introduces ‘anti-virus’ plywood

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Keeping in view the growing concern for anti-viral products, Austin Plywood has launched Anti Virus Plywood here.
In the backdrop of the recent cCoronavirus pandemic across the globe, this new variant of plywood by Austin Plywood has been designed to keep homes and living spaces safe. Made from particles those are anti-microbial, anti-fungal and anti-viral, this plywood can kill 99.99 per cent virus and can keep your home safe and healthy, the company stated.
Launching the product in the presence of actor Prakash Raj, its brand ambassador, Nishant Agarwal, Director of Austin Plywood, said, the company plans to expand the its plywood business by investing ₹80 crore.
Designed to ensure a sense of relief among its loyal customers during this time of greatest fear and pandemic, Austin Anti-Virus Plywood being preferred now for safety.
A leading plywood maker, Austin Plywood has plants in Kolkata and Guwahati and exports to more than 25 countries across the globe.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 cross crucial barriers, strengthening the positive momentum
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...