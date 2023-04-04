Anko, one of the trusted household brands in Australia, has launched its products in categories such as home, kitchen, furniture and decor in India Amazon.in.

A wide selection of about 500 trendy products in the price range of ₹500-1000 will be available on Amazon.in

Over the next few months, the selection will be expanded to include more products.

The Australian homeware brand is owned by Wesfarmer, which is also the parent company of department store Kmart.

Ian Bailey, Managing Director, Kmart Group said Anko is well placed to capture the attention of Indian consumers who aspire to enhance their homes and lifestyle with high-quality products at affordable prices.

Arjun Puri, Director, Anko, said the curated range of home and living products are designed to be brilliantly simple and make everyday living brighter for customers.

The direct sourcing model is strongly rooted to ethical and sustainable practices, giving confidence to the company that Indian customers will appreciate the value and quality of products, he said.

Anko, a global product

Over 800 million Anko products were sold in 2022 in over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand and in other global markets. The brand is well supported by an established supplier base that is spread across Asia and enables it to source at volume.

John Southwell, Australia’s Trade and Investment Commissioner for food, agriculture and consumer goods in India welcomed Anko’s entry via Amazon.in.

Southwell said “Anko’s launch in India is a landmark for both countries, as both are now exploring bilateral commerce synergies.

“We are also delighted that a number of Anko’s products are made right here in India and are exported not just to consumers in Australia but around the world – which means economic returns to both countries. This is a testament to the strong trade and investment relationship between Australia and India,” he said.

Anko’s products are available in several categories, including home and living, kitchen and dining, kids and baby, sports and outdoor, electrical and electronics and toys.