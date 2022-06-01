Auto companies report multi-fold growth in sales in May on low base

Domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of automobile across all categories grew multifold on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in May due to low base, as sale and production were significantly affected due to Covid-19 related disruptions last year.

Passenger vehicle (PV) market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported a growth of 278 per cent YoY to 1,24,474 units during the month compared with 32,903 units in May last year.

“The sales figures of May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations of the company in May 2021 were significantly affected due to Covid-19 related disruptions,” MSIL said in a statement.

The company also added that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during last month, mainly on domestic models, and it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Similarly, sales of Tata Motors jumped 185 per cent YoY to 43,341 units in May against 15,181 units in the corresponding month last year. According to the company, this was the highest ever monthly sales since its inception for both PV and electric vehicle (EV) combined. EV sales was at 3,454 units during the month against only 476 units in May 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) sales grew 236 per cent YoY to 26,904 units compared with 8,004 units in May last year.

Strong bookings

“We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra. We are closely monitoring the supply chain related issues, which continue to constraint volumes and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact,” Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said.

‘Seltos’ maker Kia India reported domestic sales of 18,718 units during last month, registering a YoY growth of 69 per cent as compared with 11,050 units in the same month last year.

MG Motor India grew 294 per cent YoY to 4,008 units (1,016 units).

Skoda Auto India, with its new launches like Kushaq compact SUV and Slavia sedan, reported sales of 4,604 units (716 units).

In the commercial vehicle segment, most companies including Ashok Leyland (12,458 vs 2,738), Volvo Eicher (5,637 vs 1,223), Tata Motors (31,414 vs 9,371) and M&M (24,794 vs 7,508) reported multi-fold growth in domestic sales in May.

In the two-wheelers segment, Chennai-based TVS Motor Company reported a growth of 267 per cent YoY to 1,91,482 units in May compared with 52,084 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto grew 59 per cent YoY to 96,102 units (60,342 units).