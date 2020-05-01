Auto companies report zero sales in April

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
For the first time in the history of the automobile industry, companies have reported zero domestic sales and limited exports, as factories remain closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
For instance, the country’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it reported zero sales in the domestic market in April. This was as a result of it complying with the government order to close all production facilities, it said.
“Meanwhile, following resumption of port operations, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken from the Mundra port, ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed,” the company added.
Maruti Suzuki had sold 1,31,385 units in April last year.
Similarly, Hyundai Motor India, said it exported 1,341 units in April. However, domestic sales were nil amid the lockdown due to the pandemic. The company had sold 42,005 units in the corresponding month last year.
Mumbai-based Mahindra & Mahindra also reported zero domestic sales during the month, but exported 733 vehicles. The company had sold 41,603 units (utility + commercial vehicles) in April 2019.
“At Mahindra, we are working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders, especially our dealer and supplier partners, to get our ecosystem started, once the lockdown is lifted. The safety of all our employees will be of paramount importance to us while resuming our operations,” said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.
He said the company was hopeful that its dealerships would open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale.
Many companies did not report sales as some of them do not export. And, companies like Tata Motors had decided to stop reporting monthly wholesale numbers from April and, instead, report quarterly wholesale and retail numbers.
Meanwhile, the auto industry representatives on Friday wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs to allow the sector to resume operations.
“Considering the fragile health of the automotive industry, as also its economic contribution, we are writing to request you to kindly allow the entire automotive value chain for opening up and re-commencing operations,” they wrote.
This would include vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), component suppliers, dealers and service workshops.
“In fact, auto dealerships/ workshops will not be able to open till such time the citizens are not allowed to come out of their homes freely. The industry needs to be treated akin to ‘essential services’ and be allowed to function as has been done in case of steel and cement sectors,” they said.
The joint submission went from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
They added that the automotive industry was already facing a severe downturn for over 15 months, and with the lockdown, the sector is losing revenue of ₹2,300 crore per day.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...