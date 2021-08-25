Auto industry hits out at govt for ‘lip service’, wants concrete action

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The auto industry on Wednesday hit out at the government officials for only paying lip service to the sector and not taking any ‘concrete action’ to reverse the decline in growth over the past few years.
RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We have been going through a situation where this industry has been declining over a long period of time…I am afraid words don't get us very much in the terms of extra sales but you need concrete action to make this happen. High tax structures, additional costs in order to meet new emission and safety norms have led to increase in cost of automobiles, making them unaffordable for consumers.”
Speaking at the 61st Annual Convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Bhargava said even after contribution of the auto industry towards India's growth, cars are considered as luxury that only the rich could afford.
“I don't think the car industry would revive either with internal combustion engines (ICE) or with the CNG, biofuels and such things or electric vehicles (EVs) unless we address the question of affordability of cars for the customer,” he said.
Bhargava added that if the auto industry is to drive the economy and the manufacturing sector, the penetration of cars in India has to move from 25 or 30 per 1,000 people to even 200 per 1,000 which requires millions of cars to be made every year.
Echoing Bhargava’s statement, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said a two-wheeler which is “the basic mode of transportation in the country” is being taxed at 28 per cent GST, the highest and at a level equal to that of a luxury product.
He said the Indian automobile industry, which provides direct and indirect employment to around 30 million people, has moved from importing and assembling to designing and making in India with both homegrown firms and MNCs making large investments in design infrastructure.
"At the same time, I would like to say, are we being recognised? Is the automotive industry being recognised for what it has contributed to employment, to revenues and to earning of foreign exchange?," he asked.
From the government’s side, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, “It will be impossible for India to grow at high rates for a long period of time without the automobile sector being the key driver of India's growth.”
Speaking on EVs, Kant said India is a centre for compact car manufacturing, but if it does not innovate, make a radical transformation, the country will lose this opportunity to become a leader in EV manufacturing.
“At NITI Aayog, we are taking all measures to boost innovation, efficiency and investments in the automobile sector, especially to bring down the initial upfront cost of EVs to the consumers. I am stressing on EVs because I'm a strong and firm believer that this transition is inevitable,” he added.
, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the government is working on establishing charging infrastructure across the country in order to promote faster adoption of EVs.
“We are looking to promote environment-friendly vehicles. We came up with FAME-I, and after it received good response, we announced FAME-II scheme with an enhanced outlay of ₹10,000 crore," he said.
The government is keen to establish charging infrastructure as well, and working in a way so that the EVs become a public movement, he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...