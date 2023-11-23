Stellantis, an automaker and a mobility provider, has opened a Dolby Atmos 9.1.6 qualified immersive Audio Lab in Bengaluru, marking a leap forward in delivering automotive audio and acoustic experiences for customers of the automaker’s 14 brands.

The lab, unique in India for any OEMs, focuses on audio reference, production, and quality assurance. The immersive Audio Lab will play a key role in Stellantis’ initiative to define unique audio strategy and roadmaps for each of its brands and marks a significant step via the internalisation of automotive acoustic R&D capabilities, said the company.

“This brand-new immersive audio lab demonstrates our commitment to class-leading automotive acoustics and highlights India’s pivotal role in Stellantis’ global strategy,” said Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer, Stellantis.

The room’s acoustics are meticulously crafted through advanced computational simulation modeling, including Finite Element Analysis, Boundary Element Method, and Raytracing. These methods enabled an accelerated 53-day project turnaround and the optimal use of materials resulting in a cutting-edge space that exemplifies precision and innovation in audio and acoustics, according to the company.

The Stellantis Immersive Audio Lab is housed within the software centre in Bengaluru, India. This centre specialises in the advancement of software and technological innovations that play a key role in the progress of automotive and mobility solutions.