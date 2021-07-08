Automobile registrations more than double month-on-month in June

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
With Covid restrictions easing in several States, automobile retail sales witnessed a healthy recovery in June compared to May and are expected to improve further in the coming months. According to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales more than doubled to 1,84,134 units in June, compared to 85,733 units in May.
Two-wheeler (2W) sales also more than doubled to 9,30,324 units (4,10,757 units in May). Commercial vehicle (CV) sales increased to 35,700 units (17,534 units) and three-wheeler (3W) sales surged to 14,732 units (5,215 units).
Tractor sales too witnessed an increase in registrations at 52,261 units (16,616 units). The increase in all the categories led to total registrations (across categories) rising to 12,17,151 units during the month against 5,35,855 units in May, the FADA report said.
“June witnessed re-opening for most of the States, except the ones in the South. Due to this, the industry witnessed a high pent up demand which was stuck in the system because of State-wide lockdowns,” Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA, said.
The PV segment saw good demand as customers continued to show keenness in vehicles for observing social distancing and the safety of their families, he said.
“Overall, the industry is still not out of the woods. When compared to June 2019, we are still in red by -28 per cent with 3W and CVs taking the max hit as they are down by -70 per cent and - 45 per cent respectively. Only tractors continue to grow as they were up 27 per cent compared to June 2019,” Gulati said.
Gulati also said that the continued shortage of semiconductors was restricting the growth of passenger vehicles. “On one hand, while the new virus mutants and a prediction of a third wave in August are affecting sentiments, the revival of monsoons in July, after a pause of two weeks, and better vaccination drive rate continue to build some hope,” he added.
